Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
