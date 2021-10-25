Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 55F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.