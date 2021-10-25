 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 55F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert