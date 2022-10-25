This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
