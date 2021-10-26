Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.