 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert