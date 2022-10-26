Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.