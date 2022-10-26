Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
