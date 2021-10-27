Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.