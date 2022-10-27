 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

