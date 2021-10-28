Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain likely. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.