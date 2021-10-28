For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain likely. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
