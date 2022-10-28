 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

