Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite the chillier spells that have kept most of this month cooler than normal in Southwest Virginia, all signs point to a warmer stretch to…
Don't get too hung up on one particular winter outlook.
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Roanoke's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Roanoke. The forecast ca…
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect clear sk…