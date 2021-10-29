Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
