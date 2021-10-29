Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.