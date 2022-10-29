This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
