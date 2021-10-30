This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
