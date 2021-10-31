This evening in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
