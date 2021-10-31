Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.