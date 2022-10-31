 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Roanoke. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

