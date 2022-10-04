 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

