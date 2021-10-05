Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.