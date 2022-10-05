 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Clear. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert