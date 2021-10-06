For the drive home in Roanoke: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
