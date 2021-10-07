This evening in Roanoke: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
