Roanoke's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees.…
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg dropped the wind advisory and flood watch it had issued through midday Saturday as the now system — no longer considered tropical — continues to weaken.
This evening in Roanoke: Rain likely. Low 53F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy ra…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low…
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.
This evening in Roanoke: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…