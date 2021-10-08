Roanoke's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
