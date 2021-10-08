 Skip to main content
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

