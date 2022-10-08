Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SUN 12:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.