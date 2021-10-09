Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
