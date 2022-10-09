Roanoke's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
