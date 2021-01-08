Patchy snow moves into SW Va; most accumulation expected south of Roanoke

The U.S. 460 corridor from Bluefield through Blacksburg to Roanoke and east to Lynchburg continues to look like a reasonable dividing line between the potential for enough snow to whiten things to the south and lesser chances to the north as the first bands of snow move northward into parts of the New River and southern Roanoke valleys just before dawn this morning.

As the upper level low moves eastward focused to our south today, a more widespread area of snow will develop mainly south of U.S. 460 with 1-3 inches possible in many locations, more in spots, especially higher elevations and near the North Carolina line.

Roanoke city is starting out with temperatures a few degrees above freezing, so may struggle to see much accumulation, both due to the light intensity of any snowfall that makes it into the lower parts of the Roanoke Valley and above-freezing surface temperatures. Getting heavier banding a little more northward could change that.

The heaviest part of this snow event will occur over western North Carolina. It should be mostly over in our region by mid-afternoon in our area with lingering light snow, possibly mixed with rain, to the south and east into early evening.

