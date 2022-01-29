Penn Forest Boulevard reopens in Roanoke County

Penn Forest Boulevard is open again in Roanoke County.
Earlier Saturday the county closed a stretch of the road between Starkey Road and Chaparral Drive due to icy conditions, according to county news releases.
County police announced Saturday afternoon that the road had reopened and asked motorists to use caution.
Mike Gangloff
Mike Gangloff covers crime, breaking news and courts in the New River Valley. He can be reached at mike.gangloff@roanoke.com or (540) 381-1669.
