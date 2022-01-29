 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Penn Forest Boulevard reopens in Roanoke County

Penn Forest Boulevard is open again in Roanoke County.

Earlier Saturday the county closed a stretch of the road between Starkey Road and Chaparral Drive due to icy conditions, according to county news releases.

County police announced Saturday afternoon that the road had reopened and asked motorists to use caution.

 

