Period of light snow possible Monday AM
Monday AM weather map 120620

A passing low-pressure system may bring a quick period of light snow (blue) to our region on Monday morning.

 Weather Prediction Center | NOAA

Monday morning may bring some "mood snow" or "conversational flakes" to our region with some grassy whiteness possible.

A low-pressure system tracking south of our region, combined with upper-level lift from a passing disturbance, may be able to tap enough cold air and marginally cold temperatures for a period of snow Monday morning, moving west to east across the southern half of Virginia. it will be a quick-hitter, mostly over by noon for the Roanoke/New River valleys.

Accumulations, where they occur, will mostly be under an inch, primarily on grassy areas and exposed surfaces. Some higher elevations west of Roanoke and anywhere that randomly picks up a heavier band for a little longer might crack into the 1-2-inch range. 

Temperatures will be marginal enough -- i.e. near or slightly above freezing at the surface -- that rain may mix with the snow from the Roanoke Valley to points south and east, and the snow may go entirely over to rain near the Virginia-North Carolina border.

This system has made a slight comeback since doubtful model runs early Saturday, but still doesn't appear to be the fully phased, well-developed storm system early enough to deal a solid, widespread, accumulating snowfall across our region. If it goes bonkers to the top end of the range of possibilities, perhaps there would be a narrow band of 2-4 inches somewhere, but that looks very doubtful at this time.

Once the brush with snow passes, we'll have dry but cold weather (40s highs, 20s lows) into midweek, then moderating back to 50s highs by late week, with the next chance of rain by Saturday.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

