Period of light snow possible Monday AM

Monday morning may bring some "mood snow" or "conversational flakes" to our region with some grassy whiteness possible.

A low-pressure system tracking south of our region, combined with upper-level lift from a passing disturbance, may be able to tap enough cold air and marginally cold temperatures for a period of snow Monday morning, moving west to east across the southern half of Virginia. it will be a quick-hitter, mostly over by noon for the Roanoke/New River valleys.

Accumulations, where they occur, will mostly be under an inch, primarily on grassy areas and exposed surfaces. Some higher elevations west of Roanoke and anywhere that randomly picks up a heavier band for a little longer might crack into the 1-2-inch range.

Temperatures will be marginal enough -- i.e. near or slightly above freezing at the surface -- that rain may mix with the snow from the Roanoke Valley to points south and east, and the snow may go entirely over to rain near the Virginia-North Carolina border.