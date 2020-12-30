Pouring cold water on the start of 2021, quite literally

The start of 2021 may bring its share of hope that it simply isn't 2020 anymore, but our New Year's Day weather won't be helping the cause, as snow lovers and warmth seekers alike will be dismayed by a day of cold rain in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Forecasts for the much-awaited calendar flip have migrated from a warm New Year's Eve rain to a cold New Year's Day rain for our region, as the low is moving a bit slower than earlier projected and high pressure to the north now looks to press a cold-air damming wedge down the eastern side of the Appalachians.
In many cases this would have ice storm written all over it, but the cold air source isn't super cold, so it will likely play out as an all-day upper 30s/lower 40s rainfall on New Year's Day. Some patchy sleet or barely-32 freezing rain may be possible early in the day, especially at higher elevations north of Roanoke, but a widespread winter storm or even a pesky mixed event looks a little outside the bound of potential at this time. Even if were below freezing farther south, this wouldn't be the big snow many people are still looking for.
This will start 2021 with an inch, maybe 2, of rainfall. Some of it will fall before midnight on Thursday evening, adding some final tenths to Roanoke's record annual rainfall now sitting at 62.65 inches and Blacksburg's second-highest annual rainfall of 59.48 inches, but not as much of a last-minute 2020 soaking as appeared likely a couple days ago.
A cold front passing through late Saturday and early Sunday from the west will sweep out the cold-air wedge — fronts from the west often easily accomplish what erosion from the south and east can't do against a stubborn cold-air wedge — and, ironically, lead to a mild day in the 60s on Saturday. We'll cool a touch back to near normal 40s-lower 50s highs and 20s-lower 30s lows by the early part of next week.
There are no obvious winter storm risks or Arctic air outbreaks as you through the first week of January, but continued indications of growing high-pressure blocking in the northern latitudes that may make things more interesting deeper in January. This may not be the wall-to-wall winter of cold and snow that snow lovers dream of, but it's not going to be last year's long mild pattern totally devoid of snow threats either. We'll give 2021 a chance to define itself without 2020 presuppositions, in weather and everything else.
