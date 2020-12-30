Pouring cold water on the start of 2021, quite literally

The start of 2021 may bring its share of hope that it simply isn't 2020 anymore, but our New Year's Day weather won't be helping the cause, as snow lovers and warmth seekers alike will be dismayed by a day of cold rain in the Roanoke and New River valleys.

Forecasts for the much-awaited calendar flip have migrated from a warm New Year's Eve rain to a cold New Year's Day rain for our region, as the low is moving a bit slower than earlier projected and high pressure to the north now looks to press a cold-air damming wedge down the eastern side of the Appalachians.

In many cases this would have ice storm written all over it, but the cold air source isn't super cold, so it will likely play out as an all-day upper 30s/lower 40s rainfall on New Year's Day. Some patchy sleet or barely-32 freezing rain may be possible early in the day, especially at higher elevations north of Roanoke, but a widespread winter storm or even a pesky mixed event looks a little outside the bound of potential at this time. Even if were below freezing farther south, this wouldn't be the big snow many people are still looking for.