Quick hit of snow brings a few inches overnight, done by sunrise

The sun is out late on this Wednesday and probably will be again pretty early on Thursday. In between, the landscape is expected to become coated in white across the Roanoke and New River valleys and much of Southwest Virginia.

A vigorous but fast-moving upper-level low will track south of the region tonight, providing moisture, lift and cold air aloft to support a few hours of snowfall that could be heavy at times. Precipitation is expected to spread across the region as a mix of rain, sleet and snow through middle to late evening, changing entirely to snow from west to east and from higher elevations to lower elevations.

Generally, forecast guidance today has trended somewhat heavier and more expansive with snowfall, suggesting that an inch of snow may make it as far as the I-64 corridor to the north and perhaps Lynchburg to the east and northeast. The heaviest snow, as has occurred in previous events this winter, is expected west and southwest of Roanoke in parts of the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke, where many locations will top 3 inches, some spots may get as much as 6 inches, even a little more in the mile-high elevations of Grayson County.

