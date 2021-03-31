Rain, thunder, wind, snow -- March roars like a lion on its last day

March being the lion on its last day, and April not joking on its first, will throw just about everything they can at western Virginia.

A band of rain is moving into our region on this Wednesday morning, with rain persisting off and on into the evening. There may even be some thunder, with a marginal risk of severe storms east of the Blue Ridge. To the west of Roanoke, a flash flood watch has been posted for the risk of locally heavy downpours after a soggy weekend. Widespread rainfall of 1/2 to 1 inch is expected, with locally up to 2 inches.

By this evening, a strong cold front will push through, with winds shifting to the northwest and getting gusty, over 30 mph at times. As the coldest air mass we've seen since February pours in, lingering rain showers will change to snow in the higher elevations west of Roanoke, and perhaps some snow showers or at least a few flakes will even blow into some of the lower elevations on Thursday morning. Some ridgetops may turn a little white by Thursday morning.