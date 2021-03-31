Rain, thunder, wind, snow -- March roars like a lion on its last day

March being the lion on its last day, and April not joking on its first, will throw just about everything they can at western Virginia.
A band of rain is moving into our region on this Wednesday morning, with rain persisting off and on into the evening. There may even be some thunder, with a marginal risk of severe storms east of the Blue Ridge. To the west of Roanoke, a flash flood watch has been posted for the risk of locally heavy downpours after a soggy weekend. Widespread rainfall of 1/2 to 1 inch is expected, with locally up to 2 inches.
By this evening, a strong cold front will push through, with winds shifting to the northwest and getting gusty, over 30 mph at times. As the coldest air mass we've seen since February pours in, lingering rain showers will change to snow in the higher elevations west of Roanoke, and perhaps some snow showers or at least a few flakes will even blow into some of the lower elevations on Thursday morning. Some ridgetops may turn a little white by Thursday morning.
A windy cold front with mountain snow showers isn't as weird or unusual as it may seem this time of year, but the coming cold shot will be a punch in the gut after a warmer-than-normal March, and could legitimately challenge some records. Lows are expected to drop into the 20s across the region, with some teens in your typical ice-box spots, elevated enclosed valleys and such. Roanoke's April 3 record low of 25, set in 1924, could be in play, and Blacksburg's April 2 and 3 record lows of 17 and 18, set in 1923 and 1971, respectively, aren't entirely out of range if it's a little colder than the lower 20s expected.
If relatively mild weather in March encouraged you to get started early with sensitive gardening, take measures to protect those plants. Frost and freeze warnings don't get issued for a few more weeks, when growing season is considered to have begun, but this will be a hard freeze.
The cold slap will be short and sharp, with afternoon highs rebounding back to the 60s and 70s over the weekend, with lows in the 40s to start next week. No rain is expected through the weekend.
