Rainy start to week; signs of fall on the horizon

Whatever rain we missed with the meek passage of Hurricane Laura's remnants Saturday, we'll quite likely make up on Monday.
A warm front lifting north will return moisture to the region, with a wave of low-pressure aloft continuing to bank moisture against our mountains Monday into Monday evening. As the rain falls, relatively cool (sub-80) air will bank against the mountains at the surface, and warm Gulf moisture overrunning that cooler air, and lifted by the mountains, will continue off and on.
Some thunder is possible, both with initial round of rain and later in the day as the wave approaches. It appears, however, that the greatest combination of shear and instability will occur south and east of our immediate region, where some severe storms are possible from Southside into central North Carolina.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 1/2 to 2 inches appear to be likely, with some locally heavier amounts. We'll see if this materializes any better than Laura's rain did.
The rest of the week will have periods of showers and storms as temperatures warm back up to 80s highs/60s lows.
But next weekend, and beyond, there may be a serious push of cooler air from Canada that may represent the first real taste of autumn in 2020. We had to wait till mid-October to get such a taste last year. Details are unclear but it's certainly possible we could have a couple of 60s highs/40s lows kind of days by the second week of September.
The tropics are still cooking, but a system that may develop just off the southeast U.S. coast is likely to move out to sea and the next one through the Caribbean will probably be more a threat to Mexico than the U.S. Two other systems are also being monitored further out in the Atlantic, more than a week away from any potential effect on the U.S.
I'll be stepping away for a few days, and perhaps by the time I'm back next weekend, we'll have some fall-like temperatures to talk about.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
