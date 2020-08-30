Rainy start to week; signs of fall on the horizon

Whatever rain we missed with the meek passage of Hurricane Laura's remnants Saturday, we'll quite likely make up on Monday.

A warm front lifting north will return moisture to the region, with a wave of low-pressure aloft continuing to bank moisture against our mountains Monday into Monday evening. As the rain falls, relatively cool (sub-80) air will bank against the mountains at the surface, and warm Gulf moisture overrunning that cooler air, and lifted by the mountains, will continue off and on.

Some thunder is possible, both with initial round of rain and later in the day as the wave approaches. It appears, however, that the greatest combination of shear and instability will occur south and east of our immediate region, where some severe storms are possible from Southside into central North Carolina.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1/2 to 2 inches appear to be likely, with some locally heavier amounts. We'll see if this materializes any better than Laura's rain did.

The rest of the week will have periods of showers and storms as temperatures warm back up to 80s highs/60s lows.