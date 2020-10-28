Rare tropical storm warning issued for localities south of Roanoke as Zeta approaches

This almost never happens on the mountainous side of Virginia -- a tropical storm warning. Especially for a storm coming from the Gulf of Mexico rather than beelining at us from the Carolinas coast.

The localities south of Roanoke -- Franklin, Floyd, Carroll, Grayson counties eastward into Southside -- have been placed in a tropical storm warning that extends all the way to the Gulf Coast , where Hurricane Zeta is set to make landfall later this evening.

The fast forward speed and interaction with the trough will mean that Zeta keeps more of its strong winds farther inland than is typical for a landfalling Gulf Coast hurricane, and that may well translate into winds exceeding 40 mph across parts of southern Virginia and along the higher terrain of the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke. The strongest winds with an inland tropical system are often south and east of the old circulation center, where the storm's motion can enhance the southwest wind flow produced by the storm's counterclockwise circulation. That circulation center is expected to track pretty much right over Roanoke or just a hair to the south and east on Thursday.