Rare tropical storm warning issued for localities south of Roanoke as Zeta approaches

This almost never happens on the mountainous side of Virginia -- a tropical storm warning. Especially for a storm coming from the Gulf of Mexico rather than beelining at us from the Carolinas coast.
The localities south of Roanoke -- Franklin, Floyd, Carroll, Grayson counties eastward into Southside -- have been placed in a tropical storm warning that extends all the way to the Gulf Coast, where Hurricane Zeta is set to make landfall later this evening.
Zeta is a strong Category 2 storm with 110 mph on this early Wednesday evening, soon to come ashore in southeast Louisiana south of New Orleans as it zooms (for a hurricane) northeastward at 24 mph. It will pick up more speed as it is ejected northeastward across the South overnight by a strong upper-level trough to the west that has brought ridiculously early ice and snow far to the south in Texas and Oklahoma.
The fast forward speed and interaction with the trough will mean that Zeta keeps more of its strong winds farther inland than is typical for a landfalling Gulf Coast hurricane, and that may well translate into winds exceeding 40 mph across parts of southern Virginia and along the higher terrain of the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke. The strongest winds with an inland tropical system are often south and east of the old circulation center, where the storm's motion can enhance the southwest wind flow produced by the storm's counterclockwise circulation. That circulation center is expected to track pretty much right over Roanoke or just a hair to the south and east on Thursday.
Sporadic to widespread power outages are possible where the winds are strongest, especially with still quite-leafy trees being toppled in wet ground and limbs blowing into power lines.
Outside the tropical storm warning, there may be gusty winds occasionally reaching 40 mph that could cause some limb damage and isolated power outages.
There will also be heavy rain as the system rockets through, with widespread 1-3 inch totals expected, and some locally heavier amounts. The storm's fast forward speed will limit rainfall totals below what they could be, but the entire region has been placed under a flash flood watch.
Once the squally rain blows by on Thursday afternoon, some showers may linger into Thursday night and Friday, when a cold front will pass, kicking up westerly winds that may be almost as gusty in areas along and west of the Blue Ridge as Zeta's are farther east and south.
Zeta, by that point, will be long gone -- its circulation center is expected to be east of Nova Scotia by Friday afternoon.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
