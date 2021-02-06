Repeat performance: 2nd straight Sat PM-Sun AM snowfall on tap

Another quick-hitting round of wet snow is expected to coat the Roanoke and New River valleys and much of Southwest Virginia in snowfall amounts that could rival last week's winter storm with almost exactly the same time frame.
A low-pressure system will move from the Gulf Coast to the coast of the Carolinas this evening and early Sunday, spreading moisture over and into a dome of cold air, as an upper-level low approaches from the west to add energy to the developing storm system.
The overnight/early morning storm — most accumulation from midnight to sunrise, some snow lingering to mid-morning — appears poised to drop similar amounts to last week in many areas, with most locations likely totaling 3 to 6 inches. There could be some narrow heavier bands that get a little more, perhaps 7 or 8 inches.
There are also some caveats discussed below that could bring a little less to some areas.
There is some question about the lowest elevations of the urban floor of the Roanoke Valley and east of the Blue Ridge getting a later start on accumulating snow, with highs possibly reaching as high as 50 today (clouds could intervene to keep it cooler), and maybe slipping more toward 1-3 totals, more west and less east. National Weather Service forecasts this morning generally reflect that concern, with somewhat lesser totals projected in those areas.
Getting to snow will not be difficult — the entire atmosphere aloft above the thin surface layer will be chilled below freezing — but can the lag time pulling sub-freezing air to ground level cost some accumulation, at least in lower elevations? A cooler day today than forecast or more intense precipitation could easily overcome this issue and boost any of these areas into the 3-6 category.
Also, there is some possibility that two pockets of upper-level energy aloft "phase" together just a hair too late and leave us in a bit lighter area of snow that moves through faster. If this energy handoff is imperfect, this might end up more of a widespread 2-4-inch snow.
Finally, as usual, there is at least some chance that warmer air aloft pushing northward brings a sleet mix toward the early morning hours of Sunday that would reduce the snow totals. There is a higher chance the farther south and east of Roanoke you are, but it looks less pronounced and unlikely to reach as far as the Blue Ridge or Roanoke Valley than it did with the storm last weekend, given the track of the surface low well east of our region. Such a sleet line probably gets no farther west than perhaps a line from Stuart to the east end of Smith Mountain lake.
Last week's storm navigated several potential obstacles to deliver snowfall amounts near the top range of potential. We will see if a second weekend storm can do the same.
Regardless, this snowfall will melt away faster than last week's did, with highs climbing well above freezing in most areas on Sunday and then possibly pushing toward 50 again in subsequent days.
There will be more tangles with wintry precipitation down the road, possibly as early as mid to late week as colder air from the Arctic Circle begins to assert itself over the central and eastern United States, while the storm track continues to bring systems around the southern periphery of it.
It's hard to say yet if there is either a major snowstorm or a crippling ice storm lurking in our future, but there will almost certainly be more rounds of snow and/or ice over the next 2 weeks or longer. There is no early spring on our horizon.
