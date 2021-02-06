Repeat performance: 2nd straight Sat PM-Sun AM snowfall on tap

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Getting to snow will not be difficult — the entire atmosphere aloft above the thin surface layer will be chilled below freezing — but can the lag time pulling sub-freezing air to ground level cost some accumulation, at least in lower elevations? A cooler day today than forecast or more intense precipitation could easily overcome this issue and boost any of these areas into the 3-6 category.

Also, there is some possibility that two pockets of upper-level energy aloft "phase" together just a hair too late and leave us in a bit lighter area of snow that moves through faster. If this energy handoff is imperfect, this might end up more of a widespread 2-4-inch snow.

Finally, as usual, there is at least some chance that warmer air aloft pushing northward brings a sleet mix toward the early morning hours of Sunday that would reduce the snow totals. There is a higher chance the farther south and east of Roanoke you are, but it looks less pronounced and unlikely to reach as far as the Blue Ridge or Roanoke Valley than it did with the storm last weekend, given the track of the surface low well east of our region. Such a sleet line probably gets no farther west than perhaps a line from Stuart to the east end of Smith Mountain lake.