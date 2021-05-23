Rhododendron, mountain laurel harmonize for spring blossom show

The white and pink clustered cups of mountain laurel and the larger, darker, floppier blooms of rhododendron are living together in a lovely harmony in part of Poor Mountain Natural Area Preserve in southwest Roanoke County. It’s not too common to see so many of these two colorful markers of spring in the Appalachians blossoming together — they don’t often share so much of same ground together, and it can be weeks between each plant’s spring blooming cycles. But the crossover in space and time has been happening in this corner of the Roanoke Valley as temperatures have warmed up into the 80s the past few days — hitting 91 in Roanoke on Sunday. Mountain laurel and rhododendron will be blooming in many locations around our region, generally moving higher in elevation with time, in the days and weeks ahead, generally fading out by mid-June.