Roanoke one of 13 cities in national study of urban heat island effect

Hot town, summer in the city, back of my neck getting dirty and gritty.

The lyrics of the 1966 chart-topping hit song by The Lovin’ Spoonful captures the idea of urban heat island warming quite well, including “people looking half-dead, walking on the sidewalk, hotter than a matchhead.”

Urban heat island warming can be a potentially life-threatening matter, and not something only relegated to a major metropolis like New York or Los Angeles or a hotter one like Atlanta or Dallas.

Roanoke is the second smallest of 13 cities across the U.S. chosen to take part in a study of urban heat island warming this summer conducted by the National Integrated Health Information System in partnership with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration and CAPA Strategies LLC.

This past Monday, four two-person volunteer teams in automobiles and three cyclists covered routes at 6 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. equipped with sensors to record temperatures in various parts of the city. The equipment will be sent to CAPA Strategies, which will analyze the data and provide the city a report of its urban heat signature, including a map showing the pattern of heat variation and suggested strategies for dealing with the heat.