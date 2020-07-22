Roanoke ties 54-year-old record with 22nd consecutive day of 90+ temperatures

Even getting nearly an inch of rain late Tuesday night didn't stop the July hot streak from reaching a historic mark the next day.

Roanoke's temperature rose to 90 degrees by 1 p.m. Wednesday, assuring the 22nd consecutive day the temperature has reached or exceeded 90 degrees.

This ties the record streak for 90-degree temperatures that began June 23, 1966, and continued through July 14 that year. Roanoke official weather records go back to 1912.

While temperatures may be on track for the hottest July on record based on average temperature, it will not be the driest July on record for the Star City.

Thunderstorms dumped 0.91 inch of rain in the official gauge at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport late Tuesday. Combined with 0.01 inch earlier in the day, Roanoke's rain total for the month quickly rose to 1.13 inches, well above the 0.45 inch of July 1977 — a month known for having eight 100-degree days. This would rank as tied for third driest July in 109 years of records were it over, but there are still nine days for additional rain to fall.

The prospects for the 90-degree streak to continue are strong, with forecast highs in the lower to mid 90s through the weekend, and then possibly mid to upper 90s by early next week.