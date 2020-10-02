Saturday morning will be about 60 degrees cooler than high temperatures a year ago on same date

When we wake up to 30s and lower 40s lows on Saturday morning, it will be the polar opposite of last October 3.
When Saturday afternoon reaches the low to mid 60s, it will be cooler than the morning lows were a year ago.
October 3, 2019, was quite a momentous day in local weather, as Roanoke's high soared to 98 degrees and Blacksburg's to 94. It was Roanoke's hottest October high temperature in 78 years, while it was Blacksburg's hottest October temperature on record, a period that now goes all the way back to 1893.
Roanoke has reached or exceeded 90 degrees on just 28 October days since 1912. Six of them occurred in 1941, three others in 2007 and 2019. There were no 90-degree days in October between 1959 and 2007. Only 6 have reached or exceeded 95 -- 4 in 1941 and 1 each last year and in 1933.
The weather pattern that produced it was a near carbon-copy of the one in 1941 that sent Roanoke to 99 degrees on October 6, with hot high pressure over the southeast U.S. positioned just right so that westerly winds could dry and heat up blowing down the slopes of the Appalachians.
A much different weather pattern is in place this year, as high pressure over Canada is pushing cold air southward, behind a dipping jet stream trough. This is the second major push of early-season Canadian air in the past 3 weeks.
A frost advisory has been issued for the counties along and west of Interstate 77 for Saturday morning, where low to mid 30s lows -- and possibly a couple of isolated spots in the upper 20s -- are expected. Some scattered frost may occur eastward into the New River Valley, along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke, and perhaps some other scattered areas across our region, just as happened in mid-September.
We have some pretty cool days ahead in the coming week, with a couple of reinforcing cold fronts, but the overall trend for October is tilting warm and dry. Sunny, warm afternoons with cool mornings are often great for maintaining colorful fall foliage once leaves have turned.
