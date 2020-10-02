Saturday morning will be about 60 degrees cooler than high temperatures a year ago on same date

When we wake up to 30s and lower 40s lows on Saturday morning, it will be the polar opposite of last October 3.

When Saturday afternoon reaches the low to mid 60s, it will be cooler than the morning lows were a year ago.

October 3, 2019, was quite a momentous day in local weather, as Roanoke's high soared to 98 degrees and Blacksburg's to 94. It was Roanoke's hottest October high temperature in 78 years, while it was Blacksburg's hottest October temperature on record, a period that now goes all the way back to 1893.

Roanoke has reached or exceeded 90 degrees on just 28 October days since 1912. Six of them occurred in 1941, three others in 2007 and 2019. There were no 90-degree days in October between 1959 and 2007. Only 6 have reached or exceeded 95 -- 4 in 1941 and 1 each last year and in 1933.

The weather pattern that produced it was a near carbon-copy of the one in 1941 that sent Roanoke to 99 degrees on October 6, with hot high pressure over the southeast U.S. positioned just right so that westerly winds could dry and heat up blowing down the slopes of the Appalachians.