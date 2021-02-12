Second round of freezing rain & sleet for Saturday

More moisture lifted over shallow cold air at the surface will lead to a repeat round of freezing rain and sleet over much of Virginia, including the Roanoke and New River valleys, on Saturday.

Thursday night's first round brought a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow to the region, creating some icy roads in spots. Temperatures are hardly budging on this Friday in the 29-32 range, with some freezing drizzle and even "freezing fog". Solar radiation even through the clouds will help with some thawing on pavement surfaces this afternoon, but most exposed objects, trees and even some less traveled roads are going to stay icy.

As a low-pressure system approaches from the southwest, deeper moisture will again spread over the wedged-in cold air by late tonight or early Saturday, with additional freezing rain, mixed with sleet, developing.

Some forecast guidance seems to want to be later and farther east with the main bulk of the moisture -- if this is this case, the Roanoke area and west might get by with light glazing on Saturday and avoid more serious issues with trees and power lines developing enough ice for damage. But enough ice for more travel issues is almost certain, and the more damaging amounts are still possible. Southside into Central Virginia looks to be more the bullseye.