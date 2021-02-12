Second round of ice Saturday prompts winter storm warning south/east of Roanoke, advisory elsewhere

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a low-pressure system approaches from the southwest, deeper moisture will again spread over the wedged-in cold air by late tonight or early Saturday, with additional freezing rain, mixed with sleet, developing.

Some forecast guidance seems to want to be later and farther east with the main bulk of the moisture — if this is this case, the Roanoke area and west might get by with light glazing on Saturday and avoid more serious issues with trees and power lines developing enough ice for damage. But enough ice for more travel issues is almost certain, and the more damaging amounts are still possible. Southside into Central Virginia looks to be more the bullseye.

Some spots especially south and southwest of Roanoke may nudge above freezing on Saturday with most of the precipitation in the afternoon and evening falling as a cold but not-freezing rain. Both on temperatures and precipitation amounts, our entire region is walking a tightrope between a somewhat troublesome ice event and a full-fledged "ice storm."

Most of the moisture clears out by Sunday and we have a couple of days when temperatures may wander above freezing for a while, but not too warm, the low 40s being a stretch goal.