Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

