Roanoke's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in t…
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered sh…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall aro…
The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Pa…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. E…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Lo…