Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

