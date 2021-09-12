Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
