Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.