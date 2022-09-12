Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered sh…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Pa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. E…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Don't go out withou…
This evening in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 1…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. H…