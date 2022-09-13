This evening in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
