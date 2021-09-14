Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.