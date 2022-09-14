Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Thursday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.