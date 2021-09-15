Roanoke's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it w…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high te…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be …
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It lo…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatur…