For the drive home in Roanoke: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Friday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
