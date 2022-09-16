Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
