This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Sunday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
