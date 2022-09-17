Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Sunday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.